Alien Element Launches YouTube Channel Show: Frequency Infinity
Alien Element is proud to announce the launch of our new YouTube Channel. The first show available on our YouTube channel is called Frequency...
Is The Quantum Entanglement Communication Used In “Mass Effect” Possible?
Mass Effect and Quantum Entanglement Communication (QEC) If you’re a fan of the Mass Effect game series, then you’re already familiar with the concept of...
5 Things Go From Science Fiction To Reality
The video below describes the top 5 items that are going from science fiction to science fact.5. The Star Trek Tricorder Science Friction: The Star...
Humans May Not Be From Earth
Author and U.S. ecologist Ellis Silver, PhD makes a compelling case that humans may have originated elsewhere in the universe and not here on...
Who Were The Green Children of Woolpit?
In the 12th century in the town of Woolpit, England, a strange legend about the appearance of 2 green children took place. The local...
Space Veggies!
Small miracles can be real game changers.Especially in science and space travel.A few hours ago, NASA launched a test of the Veg-01 (VEGGIE) experiment...
NASA planning mission to Europa: Jupiter’s potentially life-hosting moon
NASA recently released a promotional video explaining their mission to Jupiter's fourth-largest moon Europa. Experts say a robotic mission to Europa could be the...
The Frequency Infinity Guys Review More Movies And Video Games
The Frequency Infinity (FI) guys (Andrew, Eduardo and John) review all types of movies, trailers, video games, comic books, etc. in the latest episodes of...