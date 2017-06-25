Sunday, June 25, 2017

YouTube Videos

DON'T MISS

Frequency Infinity YouTube Show
Frequency Infinity

Alien Element Launches YouTube Channel Show: Frequency Infinity

Steve Okrepky -
0
Alien Element is proud to announce the launch of our new YouTube Channel.  The first show available on our YouTube channel is called Frequency...
Quantum Entanglement
News

Is The Quantum Entanglement Communication Used In “Mass Effect” Possible?

Steve Okrepky -
0
Mass Effect and Quantum Entanglement Communication (QEC) If you’re a fan of the Mass Effect game series, then you’re already familiar with the concept of...

FEATURED POSTS

News

5 Things Go From Science Fiction To Reality

Steve Okrepky -
0
The video below describes the top 5 items that are going from science fiction to science fact.5. The Star Trek Tricorder Science Friction: The Star...
Frequency Infinity YouTube Show
Frequency Infinity

Alien Element Launches YouTube Channel Show: Frequency Infinity

Steve Okrepky -
0
Alien Element is proud to announce the launch of our new YouTube Channel.  The first show available on our YouTube channel is called Frequency...

MOST POPULAR

Don't miss out on the latest AE info.

Join AE to get access to the latest newsletter and mobile app.

MYSTERIES

Mysteries

Humans May Not Be From Earth

Steve Okrepky -
0
Author and U.S. ecologist Ellis Silver, PhD makes a compelling case that humans may have originated elsewhere in the universe and not here on...
Mysteries

Who Were The Green Children of Woolpit?

Steve Okrepky -
0
In the 12th century in the town of Woolpit, England, a strange legend about the appearance of 2 green children took place.  The local...

LATEST TRENDS

News

Space Veggies!

Eduardo Ramirez Jr -
0
Small miracles can be real game changers.Especially in science and space travel.A few hours ago, NASA launched a test of the Veg-01 (VEGGIE) experiment...
News

NASA planning mission to Europa: Jupiter’s potentially life-hosting moon

Steve Okrepky -
0
NASA recently released a promotional video explaining their mission to Jupiter's fourth-largest moon Europa.  Experts say a robotic mission to Europa could be the...

TECH

REVIEWS

Frequency Infinity

The Frequency Infinity Guys Review More Movies And Video Games

Steve Okrepky -
0
The Frequency Infinity (FI) guys (Andrew, Eduardo and John) review all types of movies, trailers, video games, comic books, etc. in the latest episodes of...

The Frequency Infinity Guys Nerd Out At WonderCon 2017

HORIZONS

© Copyright 2015 - 2017. All rights reserved.